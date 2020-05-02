Health

U.S. government missed chances to slow down coronavirus spread: top health official

Avatar
By Global News
us.-government-missed-chances-to-slow-down-coronavirus-spread:-top-health-official

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta’s COVID-19 total cases now up to over 5,500 as of Friday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Friday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Farmers Market set to open May 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Organizers have announced that the Fort St. John Farmers Market will be opening for...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Power outage and grass fire near Old Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A downed powerline has caused a power outage and grass fire near...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The U.S. government was slow to understand how much coronavirus was spreading from Europe, which helped drive the acceleration of outbreaks across the nation, a top health official said Friday.

Limited testing and delayed travel alerts for areas outside China contributed to the jump in U.S. cases starting in late February, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the No. 2 official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We clearly didn’t recognize the full importations that were happening,” Schuchat told The Associated Press.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The coronavirus was first reported late last year in China, the initial epicenter of the global pandemic. But the U.S. has since become the hardest-hit nation, with about a third of the world’s reported cases and more than a quarter of the deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The CDC on Friday published an article, authored by Schuchat, that looked back on the U.S. response, recapping some of the major decisions and events of the last few months.

It suggests the nation’s top public health agency missed opportunities to slow the spread. Some public health experts saw it as important assessment by one of the nation’s most respected public health doctors.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNearly 100 residents dead at NYC nursing home suffering COVID-19 outbreak

More Articles Like This

Nearly 100 residents dead at NYC nursing home suffering COVID-19 outbreak

Health Global News - 0
A New York City nursing home on Friday reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had the coronavirus — a staggering death...
Read more

Brampton mayor concerned after 105-year-old grandmother’s pleas for water at nursing home go unanswered

Health Global News - 0
Inside a room on the third floor of the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Long-Term Care Home in midtown Toronto, Teresa Brown lies in a...
Read more

Canada reports more than 55,000 COVID-19 cases, with close to 3,400 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 approached 3,400 on Friday, with confirmed cases totalling a little over 55,000.  Tallied daily based on updates from provincial health...
Read more

Alberta’s COVID-19 total cases now up to over 5,500 as of Friday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Friday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Alberta...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv