Health

U.S. House passes new $3T coronavirus aid bill that faces Senate, Trump opposition

Avatar
By Global News
us.-house-passes-new-$3t-coronavirus-aid-bill-that-faces-senate,-trump-opposition

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor Ackerman says its smarter to borrow money to build new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says it wouldn't be smart for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC must continue to be ‘measured and thoughtful’ when moving forward with COVID-19 recovery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 58 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Boaters advised to use caution when passing through Site C dam site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is advising Peace River boaters and users to use caution when passing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Democrats powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the House on Friday, an election-year measure designed to brace a U.S. economy in free fall and a health care system struggling to contain a pandemic still pummeling the country.

The 208-199 vote, over strong Republican opposition, advances what boils down to a campaign-season display of Democratic economic and health-care priorities. It has no chance of becoming law as written, but will likely spark difficult negotiations with the White House and Senate Republicans. Any product would probably be the last major COVID-19 response bill before November’s presidential and congressional elections.

The enormous Democratic measure would cost more than the prior four coronavirus bills combined. It would deliver almost $1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals and help for the unemployed, renters and homeowners, college debt holders and the struggling Postal Service.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

“Not to act now is not only irresponsible in a humanitarian way, it is irresponsible because it’s only going to cost more,” warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “More in terms of lives, livelihood, cost to the budget,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCOVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Health Global News - 0
An outbreak of eight cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital. Fraser Health says two patients and six staff members have...
Read more

Coronavirus contact tracing app ready for rollout, says Montreal AI institute

Health Global News - 0
One of the world’s leading artificial intelligence research institutes is ready to offer governments across Canada a contact-tracing smartphone application for COVID-19 infections that...
Read more

Yukon, Northwest Territories begin to ease COVID-19 measures after month of no new cases

Health Global News - 0
Two of Canada’s three territories began the first phases of their economic reopening plans Friday, after a month without reporting any new cases of...
Read more

Five dead, 38 infected in second coronavirus outbreak at Langley, B.C., care home

Health Global News - 0
Health officials are working to contain a resurgent novel coronavirus outbreak at a Langley residential care home that has claimed five lives. It is the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv