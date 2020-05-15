Health

U.S. officials release CDC guidance on coronavirus reopening — but not for churches

Avatar
By Global News
us.-officials-release-cdc-guidance-on-coronavirus-reopening-—-but-not-for-churches

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Well clean up program designed to create work for B.C. workers

VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister Ralston says the new program to clean up dormant and orphan wells is...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

NPSS Graduation Ceremony to look different this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Graduation ceremonies will look a bit different this year at North Peace Secondary School...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. health officials on Thursday released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted six one-page “decision tool” documents that use traffic signs and other graphics to tell organizations what they should consider before reopening.

The tools are for schools, workplaces, camps, childcare centers, mass transit systems, and bars and restaurants. The CDC originally also authored a document for churches and other religious facilities, but that wasn’t posted Thursday. The agency declined to say why.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Early versions of the documents included detailed information for churches wanting to restart in-person services, with suggestions including maintaining distance between parishioners and limiting the size of gatherings. The faith-related guidance was taken out after the White House raised concerns about the recommended restrictions, according to government emails obtained by The Associated Press and a person inside the agency who didn’t have permission to talk with reporters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, a Trump administration official also speaking on condition of anonymity said there were concerns about the propriety of the government making specific dictates to places of worship.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article‘Wouldn’t that be nice?’: Trump wants to prepare U.S. stockpile for future pandemics

More Articles Like This

‘Wouldn’t that be nice?’: Trump wants to prepare U.S. stockpile for future pandemics

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to prepare for future pandemics by replenishing the national stockpile and bringing manufacturing of critical...
Read more

B.C. fitness fans face uncertainty as sector looks towards COVID-19 restart

Health Global News - 0
Mary Lee isn’t sure when she’ll see the inside of her favourite Yoga studio again. The Vancouverite has been taking classes via video in her...
Read more

Coronavirus engulfs Latin America as Brazil, Mexico report record surges in cases

Health Global News - 0
Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen...
Read more

China tests millions within weeks as cases rise a month after last reported death

Health Global News - 0
Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, has tested over 3 million residents for the pathogen since April, and will...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv