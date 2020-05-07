U.S. researchers testing wearable tech to aid in coronavirus symptom detection

A group of researchers in the U.S. has developed a wearable device they say could detect symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus.

The new device does not look like other wearable electronics — it’s soft, flexible and worn on the throat.

It measures respiratory activity and coughing, along with temperature and heart rate, said John Rogers, a professor of biomedical engineering at Northwestern University who led the development of the technology.

“The device measures basically motion — subtle vibratory signatures of underlying processes, body processes that appear at the surface of the skin. You can almost think of it as a stethoscope in a sense,” Rogers told Kelly Cutrara on Global News Radio 640 Toronto.

“It’s capturing that type of information which allows us to categorize cough.”

The device was developed in an engineering laboratory at Northwestern and uses custom algorithms generated by scientists at a Chicago rehabilitation hospital, the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

