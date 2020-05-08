un-asking-for-billions-to-battle-coronavirus-in-world’s-poorest-countries

TANZANIA, Tanzania — The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires Thursday to contribute to a US$6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in vulnerable countries, warning that a failure to help could lead to a “hunger pandemic,” famine, riots and more conflict.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said that “COVID-19 has now affected every country and almost every person on the planet.”

He said the U.N.’s initial $2 billion (all figures U.S.) appeal unveiled March 25 was being increased because there is already evidence of incomes plummeting and jobs disappearing, food supplies falling and prices soaring, and children missing vaccinations and meals. He added that the peak of the pandemic isn’t expected to hit the world’s poorest countries for three to six months.

Lowcock said in a video briefing launching the new appeal that the poorest countries face “a double whammy” the health impact of COVID-19 and “the impact of the global recession and the domestic measures taken to contain the virus.”

