News

Unemployment rate jumps to 7.4 percent in Northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Unemployment rate jumps to 7.4 percent in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 7.4 percent in April.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has delayed restarting flights to Fort St. John until June...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 7.4 percent in April.

In March, B.C. Stats said the unemployment number was 4.2 percent in Northeast B.C., with 39,000 people working. In April, 36,500 people were working.

In the rest of B.C., the unemployment rate increased to 8.0 percent from 5.9 in March.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Stats Canada says 5.5 million Canadian’s have been impacted by job losses or reduced hours due to COVID-19. Of that number, 2.5 million people worked less than half their usual hours.

During his daily address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they are working on a plan to get people back to work. “Many of you are suffering because of this pandemic. The most important thing for you is that there is plan to return to work. This is what our government has been working on.”

In April, almost 2 million people lost their jobs, bringing the unemployment rate to 13 percent.

Previous articleAir Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21
Next articleCoronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 2 more deaths at Northwood, just 1 new case across province

More Articles Like This

Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has delayed restarting flights to Fort St. John until June 21, 2020.
Read more

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

News Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020. The Dawson Creek Exhibition...
Read more

PRRD joins provincial caribou recovery process Draft

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Peace River Regional District chair Brad Sperling and vice-chair Dan Rose have been appointed to the stakeholder committees involved with the Southern...
Read more

Cash cows: Alberta announces $42-million joint aid package for cattle industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta and the federal government will cost share a $42-million program to help farmers and ranchers deal with...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv