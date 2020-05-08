Unemployment rate jumps to 7.4 percent in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 7.4 percent in April.

In March, B.C. Stats said the unemployment number was 4.2 percent in Northeast B.C., with 39,000 people working. In April, 36,500 people were working.

In the rest of B.C., the unemployment rate increased to 8.0 percent from 5.9 in March.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Stats Canada says 5.5 million Canadian’s have been impacted by job losses or reduced hours due to COVID-19. Of that number, 2.5 million people worked less than half their usual hours.

During his daily address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they are working on a plan to get people back to work. “Many of you are suffering because of this pandemic. The most important thing for you is that there is plan to return to work. This is what our government has been working on.”

In April, almost 2 million people lost their jobs, bringing the unemployment rate to 13 percent.