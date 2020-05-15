United Way of Northern BC disburses over $171,000 in funding to senior programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. announced the disbursement of over $171,000 in funding to agencies for senior programs.

According to the United Way, funding was received from the $9 million that the Federal Government allocated to United Way Canada under the ‘New Horizons for Seniors Program’.

The funding is to support the most vulnerable seniors who have been affected directly or

indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

A total of 37 local agencies in Northern B.C. received funding from the $171,000.

Some of the agencies, in Fort St. John, to receive funding include the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society and the Northern Environmental Action Team.

A full list of agencies to receive funding can be found on the United Way of Northern B.C.’s website.