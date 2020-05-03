vancouver-liquor-store-turns-to-thermal-cameras-as-covid-19-defence

As British Columbia begins to look towards a gradual reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one Vancouver liquor store is turning to technology.

Value on Liquor Store on Southwest Marine Drive has installed a thermal camera designed to scan customers’ body temperatures.

The store says the technology will be used to check the temperature of employees before they start their shifts, along with anyone else who enters the store.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The feedback has been fantastic, the staff love it,” said manager Abri van den Berg.

“The system functions by itself, it doesn’t require a staff member to monitor it.”

The technology is made by a company called Hikvision, and has been deployed in China, the U.S. and Eastern Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been set up to give a pre-alarm at 37.5 C that you’re starting to have an elevated temperature,” said John Frostad with Secure City Systems.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“At 38 degrees the system will give an audible warning to the staff here that somebody has come through the door with an elevated temperature.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS