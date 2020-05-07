via-rail-cancels-some-routes-until-at-least-november-as-covid-19-crisis-continues

VIA Rail is cancelling a number of its routes until at least November as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The affected routes include the company’s Canada service, which travels between Toronto and Vancouver, as well as its Ocean service, which travels between Halifax and Montreal.

Also affected, is the sleeper class on the Winnipeg to Churchill route.

The announcement comes after VIA Rail suspended the more-than-4,400-kilometre route between Toronto and Vancouver route until June 1.

But late on Wednesday, the company announced that the routes would be discounted until at least Nov. 1, 2020.

The company said any affected passengers who booked a trip during this period will be contacted and reimbursed.

VIA Rail is now using the time to accelerate an inspection and repair program that began in 2018.

