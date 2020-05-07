Health

VIA Rail cancels some routes until at least November as COVID-19 crisis continues

By Global News





Global News

VIA Rail is cancelling a number of its routes until at least November as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The affected routes include the company’s Canada service, which travels between Toronto and Vancouver, as well as its Ocean service, which travels between Halifax and Montreal.

READ MORE: VIA Rail extends halt of Toronto-Vancouver passenger trains until June 1

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Also affected, is the sleeper class on the Winnipeg to Churchill route.

The announcement comes after VIA Rail suspended the more-than-4,400-kilometre route between Toronto and Vancouver route until June 1.

But late on Wednesday, the company announced that the routes would be discounted until at least Nov. 1, 2020.

3:03Via Rail banks survival on high frequency rail project

Via Rail banks survival on high frequency rail project

The company said any affected passengers who booked a trip during this period will be contacted and reimbursed.

VIA Rail is now using the time to accelerate an inspection and repair program that began in 2018.








