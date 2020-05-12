Health

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman hospitalized with coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
vladimir-putin’s-spokesman-hospitalized-with-coronavirus

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Braedyn Funke signs with the University of Oklahoma Sooners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Huskies' goalie Braedyn Funke has signed on to play for the...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City expecting more calls to COVID-19 Hotline as businesses open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John expects an uptick in phone calls...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Responses still being collected for UBC’s Rural Health Care Survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Responses are still being collected for a survey looking at how health care is...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the latest in a series of setbacks for President Vladimir Putin as Russia struggles to contain the growing outbreak.

“Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated,” Peskov, a key Putin aide, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

Also infected was Peskov’s wife, Olympic ice dancing champion Tatyana Navka. She told reporters that Peskov’s condition was “satisfactory” and that the couple decided to enter the hospital so as not to expose the rest of their family.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“He brought it (the virus) from work,” Navka was quoted as saying by the Daily Storm online outlet.

Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008 but began working him with in the early 2000s.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tass news agency quoted Peskov saying he last saw Putin in person “more than a month ago.”

3:15Coronavirus around the world: May 11, 2020

Coronavirus around the world: May 11, 2020

Advertisement

Reporters from the Kremlin pool said on Twitter that Peskov was last seen in public on April 30 at a meeting with Putin.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleResponses still being collected for UBC’s Rural Health Care Survey
Next articleCity expecting more calls to COVID-19 Hotline as businesses open

More Articles Like This

Responses still being collected for UBC’s Rural Health Care Survey

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Responses are still being collected for a survey looking at how health care is being provided in rural communities...
Read more

Hair salons and barber shops are reopening — but your visit won’t be the same

Health Global News - 0
Salons in parts of Canada can reopen in the coming days, as coronavirus closures begin to loosen across the country. Salons in Manitoba recently got...
Read more

Coronavirus death graph shows how March’s lockdown saved lives: expert

Health Global News - 0
A steady flattening — and what may be early signs of a decrease — in Canada’s coronavirus deaths reflect the locking down of society...
Read more

Quebec’s premier encourages public to wear masks to limit spread of coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 12, 2020 10:23 am Updated May 12, 2020 1:33 pm Quebec’s premier is strongly encouraging the public to wear a mask when they leave...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv