vladimir-putin’s-spokesman-hospitalized-with-coronavirus

MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the latest in a series of setbacks for President Vladimir Putin as Russia struggles to contain the growing outbreak.

“Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated,” Peskov, a key Putin aide, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

Also infected was Peskov’s wife, Olympic ice dancing champion Tatyana Navka. She told reporters that Peskov’s condition was “satisfactory” and that the couple decided to enter the hospital so as not to expose the rest of their family.

“He brought it (the virus) from work,” Navka was quoted as saying by the Daily Storm online outlet.

Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008 but began working him with in the early 2000s.

The Tass news agency quoted Peskov saying he last saw Putin in person “more than a month ago.”

3:15Coronavirus around the world: May 11, 2020

Reporters from the Kremlin pool said on Twitter that Peskov was last seen in public on April 30 at a meeting with Putin.

