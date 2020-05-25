warmer-weather-no-reason-to-break-covid-19-public-health-rules,-trudeau-warns

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 25, 2020 12:07 pm

Large crowds at a Toronto park are sparking new concerns that easing restrictions could trigger a second wave of COVID-19, faster than the health system can manage. As Heather Yourex-West reports, Canadians are watching if infection rates can be controlled, as people push for more freedom.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians have a responsibility to themselves and to the people around them to follow public health rules to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He also says that people will have to keep adjusting routines as the country moves into summer.

He says any reopening of public spaces and restoration of economic activity will have to happen gradually and carefully.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau says any steps will require robust contact tracing and testing.

