Washouts, flodding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek area receives significant rainfall amounts Thursday.

According to Argo Roads, some Dawson Creek roads are experiencing localized flooding, while others are experiencing complete washouts.

Argo Roads is reporting the closure of Kelly Lake Road due to flooding. Crews are on the scene taking the necessary actions to resolve the issue and there is a detour available for local traffic via the 724 Alberta Road.

Argo Roads is reminding drivers to use caution and slow down to avoid hydroplaning as there are significant amounts of water on the roads.

For the latest information on road conditions at any time, you can visit drivebc.ca.