WATCH – B.C. Premier to announce plan to slowly open economy

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan will announce details of B.C.’s plan to slowly reopen the economy at 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the announcement below.

Dr. Henry said the announcement will include measures for summer sports teams, the retails sector and hair salons. Outdoor gatherings are expected to remain the same as they are now.

Watch the press conference here live at 3 p.m. pacific time.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

On Tuesday, the Province had only 8 new cases of COVID-19. There have been 51 cases in the Northern Health region. Only five of the cases are active, 46 have recovered.

The announcement will also be carried live on 100.1 Moose FM in Fort St. John.