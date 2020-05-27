Health

Water flowing at Montreal splash pads, some in suburban municipalities remain dry

By Global News
Global News

Following public recommendations, most of Montreal’s splash pads are up and running but some suburban municipality parks remain dry despite record-breaking temperatures.

The West Island municipalities of Pointe-Claire and Kirkland have decided not to open up their water park installations during the summer-like heat, stressing safety concerns due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Our municipal facilities simply do not lend themselves well to the required preventative and social distancing measures,” a Kirkland city statement read.

Pointe-Claire officials say they are waiting on the authorization from the province’s public health authority before going ahead with their opening.

Yesterday Montreal public health recommended the city open its water parks to allow families to cool off as temperatures are expected to hover around 40 C over the next few days.

With malls, libraries and pools still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the onset of hot weather means there are few places for residents to get relief from the heat.

Dorval work crews race to get the Walters park splash pad up and running this morning.
The West Island municipality has decided to open one of its water parks to help families cool off during the heatwave.

