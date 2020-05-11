Health

Waterloo Region reports 8 new coronavirus cases, 1 death as case total hits 940

By Global News
Global News

Eight more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus raising the total number of cases to 940, according to Waterloo Region Public Health.

In its daily update, the agency says that 14 more people have been cleared of the virus raising that total to 493 or 52 per cent of all cases.

This marks a fifth straight day that the number of cleared cases has outpaced the number of new cases in Waterloo Region.

A 15th resident of Trinity Village in Kitchener has suffered a COVID-19-related death raising the death toll at nursing homes in the area to 83.

1:24Coronavirus outbreak: Wuhan, China reports first COVID-19 cluster since lifting lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak: Wuhan, China reports first COVID-19 cluster since lifting lockdown

Overall, 103 people in Waterloo Region have now suffered COVID-19-related deaths.

There were three new outbreaks declared at residential care homes in the area since Friday,

