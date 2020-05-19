News

West Bypass closed after pedestrian hit by a vehicle

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have closed the West Bypass road in Fort St. John after a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The RCMP were called to the collision on Tuesday at 11:29 a.m. The RCMP have not released any specific information about the collision other to say it involves a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The West Bypass road in the area of 116th street and the train tracks will be closed for most of Tuesday afternoon for the RCMP investigation.

Frontline officers and a Collision Reconstruction unit are currently on scene.

The RCMP will advise when the road is reopened to traffic.

