West Bypass closed after pedestrian hit by a vehicle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have closed the West Bypass road in Fort St. John after a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The RCMP were called to the collision on Tuesday at 11:29 a.m. The RCMP have not released any specific information about the collision other to say it involves a pedestrian and a vehicle.
The West Bypass road in the area of 116th street and the train tracks will be closed for most of Tuesday afternoon for the RCMP investigation.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Frontline officers and a Collision Reconstruction unit are currently on scene.
The RCMP will advise when the road is reopened to traffic.