WestJet delays start of flights to Vancouver

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet has announced they will delay restarting flights to Fort St. John from Vancouver until July 4.

WestJet is the only airline flying into the North Peace Airport. They currently fly four times a week into the community from Calgary. The airline had planned to resume flights to Vancouver in June but has delayed that to July 4.

WestJet says, “WestJet has updated its schedule from June 5 through to July 4, 2020, to address significantly reduced guest demand for air travel while continuing to keep critical economic lifelines open for essential travel and cargo.”

Guests with bookings through June 5 to July 4, will be contacted by WestJet.

Last week, Air Canada announced the suspension of services in Fort St. John would be extended until June 21, 2020.

Central Mountain Air still says their flight suspension will end on June 8.