Wet snow to continue along Alaska Highway

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A system that brought rain to Fort St. John and the North Peace has turned to snow in many areas along the Alaska Highway.

Sunday night, five centimetres of snow fell in the areas north of Sikanni Chief that are 400 metres or more above sea level. Fort Nelson has only seen a small amount of wet snow mixed with rain.

More snow is expected along the Alaska Highway on Monday with up to another 5 cm between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson. West of Fort Nelson near Muncho Lake, a snowfall warning remains in place. That region could see up to 20 cm before the storm moves out of the area.

Visit www.drivebc.ca to see the latest road conditions.

Sikanni Chief at 7:40 a.m. Monday

Mile 202 of the Alaska Highway near Trutch

Steamboat Mountain west of Fort Nelson at 7:40 a.m. Monday

6:01 AM PDT Monday 04 May 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Nelson

Rain turned to snow last night over much of the Fort Nelson region as a moist front stalled over the region. Web cam’s this morning show that snow is accumulating above about 400m asl. But most of the town of Fort Nelson has received only rain so far.

Elevations above 900-1000m on the Alaska Highway received about 5 cm of heavy, wet snow last night and another 5 cm is possible this morning over higher elevations. The town of Fort Nelson may get some snow mixed with rain this morning but probably no snow accumulations.

The snow is forecast to ease and change to rain showers this afternoon.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

4:08 AM PDT Monday 04 May 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park

Rain changed to snow last night over many communities along Highway 97 west of Fort Nelson. Snow will continue this morning before precipitation eases to scattered flurries or rain showers early this afternoon.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather in British Columbia or Yukon, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or YTstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm or #YTStorm.