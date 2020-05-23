Health

What is coronavirus contact tracing and how important is it as Canada reopens?

By Global News
Global News

Contact tracing is one of the key tools necessary to quell COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to experts.

As provinces and territories reopen slowly and by varying degrees, contact tracing will become even more important — a way to track down people who might be infectious and keep them away from other people, which can help prevent a positive case from growing into an outbreak of several cases.

“Contact tracing is one of several important components to managing this epidemic and actually managing any epidemic,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist based out of Toronto General Hospital.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Experts agree extensive contact tracing is necessary to reduce the spread of the virus as the country cautiously reopens bit by bit.

“We really need to up our contact tracing so that we can figure out where things are coming from,” said Dr. Samantha Hill from the Ontario Medical Association in an interview with Global News Radio.

“That’s how you shut down an epidemic, you shut down transmission from one person to the next.”

How does it work?

