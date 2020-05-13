Health

What’s Canada’s true coronavirus death toll? Here’s why it’s hard to say

Avatar
By Global News
what’s-canada’s-true-coronavirus-death-toll?-here’s-why-it’s-hard-to-say

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

RCMP respond to two collisions on the Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, was a busy time on the Alaska Highway for the...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Liberals call on B.C. Government to help pay for PPE

VICTORIA, B.C. - As businesses start to reopen, the B.C. Liberals are calling on the Provincial Government...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD adds code of conduct for facilities

The Peace River Regional District board has approved a code of conduct for its recreational facilities, after...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Across the world, the number of deaths has risen noticeably more than official novel coronavirus death tolls can account for.

In the U.K., for example, there are 50,000 more deaths than is normal at this time of year, though only 32,000 of those are classified as coronavirus deaths.

The reasons mostly seem to have to do with the fact that not all deaths caused by the coronavirus are accounted for that way and that some are caused indirectly: for example, people with heart attacks may die because they’re avoiding hospitals.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Is something similar true in Canada? Statistics Canada tried to answer the question in a release on Wednesday, but slow and antiquated death reporting systems in some provinces make it hard to get any meaning from the data, an expert says.

“This is a story about how bad the data is, no question,” says Colin Furness of the University of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The data, which covers eight provinces, compares deaths by the week in early 2019 and early 2020.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The results vary wildly: Alberta appears to have 374 “excess deaths” in the first three months of the year,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: 3 more deaths reported at Northwood, 4 new cases across province
Next articleRCMP respond to two collisions on the Alaska Highway

More Articles Like This

Trump expels 600 migrant youth in April, cites coronavirus concerns

Health Global News - 0
The young migrants and asylum seekers swim across the Rio Grande and clamber into the dense brush of Texas. Many are teens who left...
Read more

Paul Manafort released from jail due to coronavirus concerns, lawyer says

Health Global News - 0
Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s onetime presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, has been released from federal...
Read more

72% of Canadians support mandatory coronavirus vaccine, Ipsos poll suggests

Health Global News - 0
More than two-thirds of Canadians believe a vaccine for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — should be mandatory for all,...
Read more

Coronavirus: 3 more deaths reported at Northwood, 4 new cases across province

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia is reporting three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax and an additional four new cases across...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv