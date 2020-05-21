Where to buy face masks online in Canada and how to choose

Masks and face coverings seem poised to become a wardrobe essential in the COVID-19 new reality.

As Canadians all over the country begin to venture outside in greater numbers, the federal government is now recommending that everyone who can’t maintain a two-metre physical distance from others wear a non-medical mask.

While public health officials emphasize that wearing a mask is no substitute for social distancing and handwashing, they add that face coverings are an additional measure that may help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

A number of major retailers, from Starbucks to Whole Foods, are also “requesting” that in-store shoppers use face coverings.

You’ll also need a mask if you’re planning to board a plane anytime soon. Having a non-medical mask or face covering has been a requirement for air travellers in Canada since April 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Many Canadians have taken to sewing their own masks. Online tutorials on how to do so abound, including from official sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS