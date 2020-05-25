Health

WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trial over safety concerns

Avatar
By Global News
who-pauses-hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-trial-over-safety-concerns

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Gathering limits make a ‘great time to be building a pipeline:’ Alberta minister

EDMONTON — Alberta's energy minister says it's a good time to build a pipeline because public health restrictions limit...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Applications now being accepted for Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced, Monday, that applications are now being accepted for Canada Emergency...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Site C Project reaches new Milestone with completion of two diversion tunnels

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has announced that it has reached a new milestone on the Site...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The World Health Organization said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the malaria drug U.S. President Trump says he is taking — from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.

In a press briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems, there would be “a temporary pause” on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial.

“This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19,” Tedros said, adding that the drugs are approved treatments for people with malaria or autoimmune diseases. Other treatments in the trial, including the experimental drug remdesivir and an HIV combination therapy, are still being tested.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

Tedros said the executive group behind WHO’s global “Solidarity” trial met on Saturday and decided to conduct a comprehensive review of all available data on hydroxychloroquine and that its use in the trial would be suspended for now.

1:54Coronavirus outbreak: Study finds hydroxychloroquine may be tied to higher fatality risk for COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus outbreak: Study finds hydroxychloroquine may be tied to higher fatality risk for COVID-19 patients

Dr.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleGathering limits make a ‘great time to be building a pipeline:’ Alberta minister
Next articleCoronavirus pandemic exposing health inequities among Canadians, experts say

More Articles Like This

How can Canada’s parks reopen safely amid coronavirus? Experts weigh in

Health Global News - 0
After photos surfaced online of thousands of people crowding Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto over the weekend, many have raised concerns over how Canada’s...
Read more

Coronavirus pandemic exposing health inequities among Canadians, experts say

Health Global News - 0
The ongoing coronavirus crisis is exposing health inequities that have long existed in Canada, according to those who study public health and infectious diseases. Now,...
Read more

Lockdown 2.0? Case spikes could lead to more coronavirus restrictions

Health Global News - 0
About a week ago, one of Canada’s most-watched novel coronavirus charts — new infections in Ontario — started to head definitely, unmistakably, in the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia identifies 1 new case, no deaths for 3rd day in a row

Health Global News - 0
For the third day in a row, just one new case of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths have been reported in Nova...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv