Health

WHO warns coronavirus may be here to stay as new clusters surface worldwide

Avatar
By Global News
who-warns-coronavirus-may-be-here-to-stay-as-new-clusters-surface-worldwide

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Premier says guidelines for business that can open still being worked on

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Premier says although some businesses will be allowed to open starting next week,...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

$120 million provided by Federal Government to clean up orphaned wells in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, provided an update...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New coronavirus clusters have surfaced around the world as nations struggle to balance reopening economies and preventing a second wave of infections, while a top global health official warned Wednesday that COVID-19 could be around for a long time.

Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic first began late last year, reportedly were pressing ahead Wednesday to test all 11 million residents for the virus within 10 days after a handful of new infections were found.

In Lebanon, authorities reinstated a nationwide lockdown for four days beginning Wednesday night after a spike in reported infections and complaints from officials that social distancing rules were being ignored.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A top World Health Organization official, meanwhile, warned that it’s possible the new coronavirus may be here to stay.

Story continues below advertisement

“This virus may never go away,” Dr. Michael Ryan said in a press briefing Wednesday. Without a vaccine, he said it could take years for the global population to build up sufficient levels of immunity.

“I think it’s important to put this on the table,” he said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article$120 million provided by Federal Government to clean up orphaned wells in BC
Next articleNDP calls for paid sick leave benefits as provinces reopen amid coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Kenney slams China’s handling of COVID-19, calls for ‘great reckoning’ for country’s role

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 13, 2020 6:01 pm Updated May 13, 2020 6:10 pm Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to the chorus...
Read more

First coronavirus antibody tests will roll out as quickly as possible, Tam says

Health Global News - 0
The first serological test — or antibody test — for the novel coronavirus will be rolled out as rapidly as possible, Chief Public Health...
Read more

Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the order of having a...
Read more

Premier says guidelines for business that can open still being worked on

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Premier says although some businesses will be allowed to open starting next week, not everyone will be ready...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv