why-canadians-can’t-ignore-this-sign-of-bladder-cancer,-even-in-the-covid-19-pandemic

Brad Hornseth made sure to call his family doctor right away when he spotted specks of blood in his urine.

Now, two years later, Hornseth says he’s lucky that he decided to see a doctor right away, even though he wasn’t too alarmed about the blood at the time.

In July 2018, Hornseth, who lives in Edmonton, was diagnosed with non-invasive bladder cancer. He says he’s glad they caught the cancer at the first sign that something was wrong because he didn’t let symptoms fester.

But the stress of fighting the illness has thrown off how the now-63-year-old thought he’d be spending his retirement, he said.

“Your whole life just turns upside down,” he said. “You think: oh, today’s a lovely day, and the sun’s shining. And then it’s like the shark in Jaws. All of a sudden there’s that shark music that plays in the background, and you’re told that you’ve got cancer. It’s really hard.”

