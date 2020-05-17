Health

Why does the coronavirus seem to cause so many different symptoms?

Avatar
By Global News
why-does-the-coronavirus-seem-to-cause-so-many-different-symptoms?

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace Island Park could open to campers June 1

TAYLOR, B.C. - Taylor Council will hear a plan on Tuesday that could see Peace Island Park...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The major symptoms of COVID-19, according to public health authorities, are a cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

But other symptoms have since joined the list.

Reports of COVID-19 patients who have lost their sense of taste and smell, who are showing signs of unusual blood clots, lesions on their feet that are sometimes called “COVID toes”, headaches, nausea, and rare inflammatory diseases in pediatric patients have all hit the news over the last few weeks. It seems like the list of possible symptoms of COVID-19 just keeps getting longer.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

So how does a single virus cause so many symptoms?

One possible explanation: it doesn’t.

Dr. Gerald Evans, chair of the division of infectious diseases at Queen’s University, suggests that many of the symptoms currently being ascribed to COVID-19 are already present at similar levels in the general population, or are the effects of any severe infection — not just infections from the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

For example, he said, conjunctivitis is present in about 0.8 per cent of COVID-19 cases according to one study.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleAs new coronavirus cases remain low, China reopens schools, domestic flights

More Articles Like This

As new coronavirus cases remain low, China reopens schools, domestic flights

Health Global News - 0
China on Sunday reported five new cases of the coronavirus, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of some classes and airlines...
Read more

With more coronavirus cases than Spain or Italy, Brazil is world’s 4th biggest hotspot

Health Global News - 0
Brazil’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose on Saturday past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic,...
Read more

With more coronavirus cases than Spain or Italy, Brazil is world’s 4th largest outbreak

Health Global News - 0
Brazil’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose on Saturday past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic,...
Read more

Coronavirus cases in Canada approach 76,000, deaths rise by 117

Health Global News - 0
Canada saw 1,253 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — and 117 new deaths on Saturday, bringing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv