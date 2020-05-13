Health

Wider testing, surveillance needed to catch asymptomatic COVID-19 cases: experts

Avatar
By Global News
wider-testing,-surveillance-needed-to-catch-asymptomatic-covid-19-cases:-experts

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wet’suwet’en deal recognizes rights and title, sets stage for ongoing talks

SMITHERS, B.C. — A draft agreement between hereditary chiefs who oppose a...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

School playgrounds open to public use

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 says the public can start to use school playgrounds.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As Canada slowly eases some of its novel coronavirus restrictions, experts say wider testing and increased surveillance is needed in order to identify those who have COVID-19 but do not show any symptoms.

Currently in Canada, anyone with symptoms can be tested for COVID-19. But that means many are falling through the cracks and could be spreading the virus.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist based out of Toronto General Hospital, said as Canada slowly begins to lift its public health measures, there are two things that can be done in order to screen for those who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:18Coronavirus outbreak: Majority of Canadians agree with speed of reopening according to Ipsos polling

Coronavirus outbreak: Majority of Canadians agree with speed of reopening according to Ipsos polling

First, he said Canada needs to “completely lower the threshold” for diagnostic testing.

Story continues below advertisement

“So even people with very mild symptoms should be informed that this could be COVID-19 and should have easy access to diagnostic testing,” he said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTesting underway in London, Ont., for non-invasive ventilation mask
Next articleEuropean Union unveils plan to save summer vacations amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

European Union unveils plan to save summer vacations amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The European Union unveiled Wednesday its plan to help citizens across the 27 nations salvage their summer vacations after months of tough coronavirus confinement...
Read more

Testing underway in London, Ont., for non-invasive ventilation mask

Health Global News - 0
Researchers in London, Ont., have begun testing a new non-invasive ventilation mask that aims to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus during...
Read more

Officials in Wuhan to test all residents for COVID-19 after new infections found

Health Global News - 0
Authorities in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began were moving forward Wednesday with efforts to test all 11 million residents for the...
Read more

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast: Parkinson’s, parenting and the coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
In this episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, my wife and partner in Parkinson’s, Rebecca Gifford, and I share how COVID-19 is affecting...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv