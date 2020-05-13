wider-testing,-surveillance-needed-to-catch-asymptomatic-covid-19-cases:-experts

As Canada slowly eases some of its novel coronavirus restrictions, experts say wider testing and increased surveillance is needed in order to identify those who have COVID-19 but do not show any symptoms.

Currently in Canada, anyone with symptoms can be tested for COVID-19. But that means many are falling through the cracks and could be spreading the virus.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist based out of Toronto General Hospital, said as Canada slowly begins to lift its public health measures, there are two things that can be done in order to screen for those who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms.

First, he said Canada needs to “completely lower the threshold” for diagnostic testing.

“So even people with very mild symptoms should be informed that this could be COVID-19 and should have easy access to diagnostic testing,” he said.

