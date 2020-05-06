Wildfire service launches app with forest fire information

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service has launched a new app to provide real-time data about forest fires in the Province.

The B.C. Wildfire Service mobile app is now available for both iOS and Android devices.

The app will provide information about the current fire danger rating and active fires.

Users will also be able to access current information about any open burning prohibitions, including campfire bans.

The app features a “Report a Fire” function that will automatically generate map coordinates of your current location. Provincial Wildfire Reporting Centre staff will ask for these coordinates when the user reports a wildfire. This feature also indicates what sort of questions a person may be asked when reporting a wildfire.

Android: The BC Wildfire Service mobile app can be downloaded at Google Play:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ca.bc.gov.WildfireInformation

Apple (iOS): The BC Wildfire Service mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bc-wildfire-service/id1477675008?ls=1