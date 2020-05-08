Health

Windsor, Ont., health-care workers to get gift cards from U.S. Consulate as thanks

By Global News
Global News

While the novel coronavirus pandemic has shut down the Canada-U.S. border to all but essential traffic, health-care workers living in Windsor and Essex County continue to cross the border every day to provide care for Americans.

According to the City of Windsor, each day roughly 870 health-care workers cross the border to work in the Detroit-area. Numerous media outlets report roughly 1,600 health-care workers living in Windsor and Essex County are employed in Michigan.

To mark International Nurses Day — and as a showing of appreciation during trying times — the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, in partnership with the City of Windsor, will be offering 900 gift cards for local restaurants to area health-care workers on Tues., May 12, inviting them to “Take a Break on US.”

“As our two countries face the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we rely on each other more than ever,” said U.S. Consul General Greg Stanford.

“Your support to vulnerable Americans during this crisis is deeply appreciated. Now more than ever, the ties that keep us together are vitally important.”

Stanford and colleagues,

