With 62% of Canada’s coronavirus deaths, Quebec remains hardest hit province

Global News
Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of...
COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Global News

More than 100 novel coronavirus deaths were reported Saturday, the vast majority of them in Quebec and Ontario, as Canada’s national death toll climbed past 6,300.

Six provinces reported 1,139 new cases on Saturday, with four of them reporting new deaths as well, bringing the country’s total case count to more than 83,500.

Tallied daily via information provided by public health authorities across the country, these figures also include nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 tests conducted in Canada and more than 43,000 recoveries so far.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec remained the hardest hit province, with Montreal the epicentre of the provincial outbreak. The province reported 75 new deaths, for a total of 3,940 deaths since the pandemic began — more than 60 per cent of the national death toll.

Quebec’s caseload increased by nearly 700 cases, to 46,838, accounting for more than half of Canada’s COVID-19 cases, with 23,696 cases in Montreal alone. More than 14,000 people in the province have recovered.

On Saturday, the City of Montreal extended its state of emergency until May 26. On Friday, Quebec began allowing outdoor gatherings with a maximum of 10 people from three addresses with social distancing measures in place.

