Worker at London, Ont., Real Canadian Superstore tests positive on presumptive coronavirus test

By Global News
Global News

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore location on Oxford Street East at Gammage Street in London, Ont., has tested positive on a presumptive test for the novel coronavirus, the chain’s parent company, Loblaws Inc., announced late Saturday.

In a statement, the company said the worker’s last day at the store was May 23, but noted the individual was not symptomatic and “wore a mask throughout.”

Loblaws provided no additional information, including where in the store the employee had been working or what other days they had been at the store.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In the statement, the company said it had arranged for additional cleaning, noting the store was expected to be “open as usual” on Sunday.

The company said it was also reaching out to the Middlesex-London Health Unit to investigate the employee’s recent shifts and direct contacts, and says any other employees who may have been potentially exposed have been instructed to stay home and self-isolate.

Customers who recently bought something at the store were being notified out of an abundance of caution, Loblaws said.

“We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you that we take your safety,

