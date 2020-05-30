Health

Working out at home? Here’s how to avoid an injury

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Many Canadians have turned their homes into offices, classrooms and gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more fitness studios leading virtual classes, working out at home has arguably never been easier. But it doesn’t mean it’s without risk.

There are a few injuries that are common when it comes to at-home workouts, said Chris Edwards, owner and managing director of TriCore Wellness. These include shoulder/neck injuries, and lower back and hip injuries.

READ MORE: Coronavirus closed your gym. Here’s how to stay fit — at a distance

They are often caused by improperly warming up, rushing through routines, not paying attention to proper form and not resting enough between exercise sets, he said.

“These variables can affect the workout effectiveness and increase your risk of injury,” Edwards said.

Before you work out…

To work out in the safest way, get your body ready for movement.

It’s not wise to jump right into physical activity without preparing the body first, Nekessa Remy, a chiropractor and owner of Mississauga, Ont.-based clinic The Chiropractic Office said in an interview with The Morning Show.

