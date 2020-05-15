WorkSafeBC releases guidelines for businesses to create COVID-19 safety plans

VICTORIA, B.C. – WorkSafeBC has released operating guidelines for businesses that are allowed to reopen in the coming days and weeks.

WorkSafeBC requires all businesses in the sectors listed below to use these resources to develop their COVID-19 safety plans. Businesses in industries under health orders limiting service (such as restaurants, pubs, salons and personal services) will not be able to open until those orders are lifted or modified.

Industry-specific guidelines have been created for the following sectors:

restaurants, cafes and pubs;

salons and personal services;

museums, art galleries and libraries, real estate;

education;

health services;

retail;

in-person counselling;

parks and outdoor spaces; and

office space.

“These guidelines are an important step in B.C.’s economic restart process, as they will support businesses and organizations developing their individual COVID-19 safety plans and measures to keep employees and customers safe,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “All employers must work with their employees to develop their safety plan to protect everyone as they prepare to reopen.”

WorkSafeBC indicated additional sector-specific guidelines will be available in the coming days for child care, health services, and recreation and sports.

Industry-specific guidance and resources are available online: https://www.worksafebc.com/en/about-us/covid-19-updates/covid-19-returning-safe-operation