worldwide-coronavirus-cases-hit-4-million

Over four million people have now become infected with the novel coronavirus, according to official reports and tallies, as the pandemic continues to envelop the globe and countries like Russia and Brazil become new hotspots.

Over 277,000 people have also died from the virus, according to cumulative government data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The milestone comes less than two weeks after worldwide cases exceeded three million, which also came 12 days after the two-million mark — suggesting the pandemic is continuing at a steady pace with no sign of levelling off anytime soon.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The United States remains the country with the most cases, at 1.3 million, accounting for just under a third of the worldwide tally. The country is continuing to post high daily case counts, though the numbers have remained relatively steady for over a month.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases have also been rising steadily in the United Kingdom, with recent daily spikes around 6,000 new cases late this week. Over 216,000 cases have been reported there. Canada is also reporting similar numbers each day, growing past 67,000 cases on Saturday.

But while those countries plateau,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS