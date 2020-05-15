‘Wouldn’t that be nice?’: Trump wants to prepare U.S. stockpile for future pandemics

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to prepare for future pandemics by replenishing the national stockpile and bringing manufacturing of critical supplies and equipment back to the U.S.

His comments came the same day a whistleblower told Congress the Trump administration had failed to properly prepare for the current pandemic.

“Wouldn’t that be nice?” Trump said during a visit to a Pennsylvania distributor of medical equipment. “My goal is to produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, including medicines.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trump had complained about supply chains in a television interview that aired before he left Washington for the trip to Owens and Minor Inc. in Allentown.

“These stupid supply chains that are all over the world — we have a supply chain where they’re made in all different parts of the world,” Trump said in the interview with Fox Business Network. “And one little piece of the world goes bad, and the whole thing is messed up.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We should have them all in the United States,” he said.

1:13Coronavirus outbreak: 5 New York regions now ready to start reopening Friday

Coronavirus outbreak: 5 New York regions now ready to start reopening Friday

It was Trump’s second trip outside Washington in as many weeks as tries to convince the public that it’s time for states to begin to open up again,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS