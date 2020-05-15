Health

‘Wouldn’t that be nice?’: Trump wants to prepare U.S. stockpile for future pandemics

Avatar
By Global News
‘wouldn’t-that-be-nice?’:-trump-wants-to-prepare-us.-stockpile-for-future-pandemics

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Well clean up program designed to create work for B.C. workers

VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister Ralston says the new program to clean up dormant and orphan wells is...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

NPSS Graduation Ceremony to look different this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Graduation ceremonies will look a bit different this year at North Peace Secondary School...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to prepare for future pandemics by replenishing the national stockpile and bringing manufacturing of critical supplies and equipment back to the U.S.

His comments came the same day a whistleblower told Congress the Trump administration had failed to properly prepare for the current pandemic.

“Wouldn’t that be nice?” Trump said during a visit to a Pennsylvania distributor of medical equipment. “My goal is to produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, including medicines.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trump had complained about supply chains in a television interview that aired before he left Washington for the trip to Owens and Minor Inc. in Allentown.

“These stupid supply chains that are all over the world — we have a supply chain where they’re made in all different parts of the world,” Trump said in the interview with Fox Business Network. “And one little piece of the world goes bad, and the whole thing is messed up.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We should have them all in the United States,” he said.

1:13Coronavirus outbreak: 5 New York regions now ready to start reopening Friday

Coronavirus outbreak: 5 New York regions now ready to start reopening Friday

It was Trump’s second trip outside Washington in as many weeks as tries to convince the public that it’s time for states to begin to open up again,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleB.C. fitness fans face uncertainty as sector looks towards COVID-19 restart
Next articleU.S. officials release CDC guidance on coronavirus reopening — but not for churches

More Articles Like This

U.S. officials release CDC guidance on coronavirus reopening — but not for churches

Health Global News - 0
U.S. health officials on Thursday released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus...
Read more

B.C. fitness fans face uncertainty as sector looks towards COVID-19 restart

Health Global News - 0
Mary Lee isn’t sure when she’ll see the inside of her favourite Yoga studio again. The Vancouverite has been taking classes via video in her...
Read more

Coronavirus engulfs Latin America as Brazil, Mexico report record surges in cases

Health Global News - 0
Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen...
Read more

China tests millions within weeks as cases rise a month after last reported death

Health Global News - 0
Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, has tested over 3 million residents for the pathogen since April, and will...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv