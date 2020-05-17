york-region-nursing-home-where-18-died-due-to-covid-19-declares-end-of-outbreak

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a York Region nursing home that left almost one in five of its residents dead has officially ended.

Markhaven Home for Seniors executive director Mike Bakewell announced that the facility’s COVID-19 outbreak was “officially closed” in a message sent to families Saturday night.

York Region Public Health confirmed that the outbreak was declared over on Saturday.

A total of 18 deaths linked to the coronavirus were recorded at the facility, tying it with another care centre in Vaughan for the worst nursing home outbreak in terms of deaths in the York Region.

Thirty-four residents and 24 staff members at the home have contracted the virus since the facility’s outbreak began in March, according to data from York Region Public Health.

Bakewell, who did not immediately respond to Global News’ request for comment, expressed sadness for “those we lost to COVID-19”, in his message, but commended the home’s staff for fighting through the outbreak.

He said that he would be in touch with families after the weekend after they find out “what our new normal looks like.”

