Health

You’re less likely to catch coronavirus outdoors — so why are parks closed?

Avatar
By Global News
you’re-less-likely-to-catch-coronavirus-outdoors-—-so-why-are-parks-closed?

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer to discuss COVID-19 funding, gun legislation at next Chamber Roundtable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NEAT to host Community Garden Opening May 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team, NEAT, is scheduled to host a Community Garden Opening. Taking...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Hudson’s Hope sees six new fires, flooding

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP has responded to six different fires within the past week,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Experts are urging local governments to lift many restrictions on park use, as more and more evidence suggests that people rarely catch the novel coronavirus while outdoors.

“If we look at where the really awful things have happened: on ships, in nursing homes and in meatpacking plants, it’s all about enclosed spaces,” said Dr. Stan Houston, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the University of Alberta.

“I am not aware of any outbreaks that have occurred that have been centred in parks, or cross-country ski trails or outdoor environments of any kind.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Several cities across Canada have shut down playground structures and park facilities like tennis courts and benches, or have imposed “walk-through” measures, in which residents can pass through a park but can’t linger on the grass.

Story continues below advertisement

Breaking these measures can bring legal consequences: a man in Ottawa received an $800 fine for standing in the wrong place while walking his dog, for example. An Oakville man was fined $880 for rollerblading with his sons in an empty park.

These measures were designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleZimmer to discuss COVID-19 funding, gun legislation at next Chamber Roundtable

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Ontario government expands virtual mental health services

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government says it has expanded virtual mental health service to help those suffering throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement...
Read more

Philippines orders broadcaster that refused to air president’s campaign ads off the air

Health Global News - 0
The Philippines’ telecoms body ordered the country’s leading broadcaster ABS-CBN Corp. to cease operations on Tuesday, as a parliament dominated by President Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Read more

Northeast residents being reminded of open fire bans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding residents of Northeast B.C., a category two and three open fires are...
Read more

Ottawa home sales down drastically in April amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has put a chill into Ottawa’s previously hot housing market as local realtors report heavily diminished sales figures in April. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv