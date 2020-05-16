yukon,-northwest-territories-begin-to-ease-covid-19-measures-after-month-of-no-new-cases

Two of Canada’s three territories began the first phases of their economic reopening plans Friday, after a month without reporting any new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Yukon simultaneously released its plan to ease restrictions while announcing the start of its first phase. The Northwest Territories announced the start of its own first phase of a plan that was released earlier this week.

Both territories will now allow more households to mingle together and for more people to gather within single homes. Yet their borders will remain closed to visitors, with officials saying those closures were instrumental to keeping their case counts low.

“We are still on the first steps of a pathway forward,” said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver at a news conference Friday.

Read A Path Forward: #Yukon’s plan for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Phase 1 – Restart – begins today. Learn more: https://t.co/TahdIGhCbS pic.twitter.com/PNTnTPqkLd

— Government of Yukon (@yukongov) May 15, 2020

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane agreed, while warning in a statement that “we aren’t out of the woods yet.”

The Yukon’s five-phase plan lists the first “restart” phase as beginning immediately,

