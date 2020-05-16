Health

Yukon, Northwest Territories begin to ease COVID-19 measures after month of no new cases

Avatar
By Global News
yukon,-northwest-territories-begin-to-ease-covid-19-measures-after-month-of-no-new-cases

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor Ackerman says its smarter to borrow money to build new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says it wouldn't be smart for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC must continue to be ‘measured and thoughtful’ when moving forward with COVID-19 recovery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 58 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Boaters advised to use caution when passing through Site C dam site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is advising Peace River boaters and users to use caution when passing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Two of Canada’s three territories began the first phases of their economic reopening plans Friday, after a month without reporting any new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Yukon simultaneously released its plan to ease restrictions while announcing the start of its first phase. The Northwest Territories announced the start of its own first phase of a plan that was released earlier this week.

Both territories will now allow more households to mingle together and for more people to gather within single homes. Yet their borders will remain closed to visitors, with officials saying those closures were instrumental to keeping their case counts low.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are still on the first steps of a pathway forward,” said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver at a news conference Friday.

Read A Path Forward: #Yukon’s plan for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Phase 1 – Restart – begins today. Learn more: https://t.co/TahdIGhCbS pic.twitter.com/PNTnTPqkLd

— Government of Yukon (@yukongov) May 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane agreed, while warning in a statement that “we aren’t out of the woods yet.”

The Yukon’s five-phase plan lists the first “restart” phase as beginning immediately,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleFive dead, 38 infected in second coronavirus outbreak at Langley, B.C., care home

More Articles Like This

Five dead, 38 infected in second coronavirus outbreak at Langley, B.C., care home

Health Global News - 0
Health officials are working to contain a resurgent novel coronavirus outbreak at a Langley residential care home that has claimed five lives. It is the...
Read more

Brazil loses second health minister in a month as coronavirus outbreak grows

Health Global News - 0
Brazil lost its second health minister in a month on Friday after President Jair Bolsonaro demanded wider use of unproven anti-malarial drugs to fight...
Read more

Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll is lowest since late April

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported fewer than 100 new deaths on Friday, bringing its national coronavirus death toll to 5,562. The number of COVID-19 cases went up by...
Read more

Five new COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks in B.C.

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia has recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 since April 20, as the province deals with two new outbreaks of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv