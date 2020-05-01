NewsRegional

Zimmer opposes Liberal Government’s ban on firearms

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, on Friday, a ban on assault-style firearms.

Local MP Bob Zimmer says he  is strongly opposed to Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Government’s decision to impose this ban through an Order in Council.

According to Zimmer, Canadians have been very clear. They want action on crime, gangs and illegal firearms.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Zimmer says that is why an e-petition that opposed using an Order in Council to ban firearms became the most-signed e-petition in Canadian history, adding that Canada has an outdoor community who safely utilizes their firearms daily without incident.

In the meantime, Zimmer says he will continue to push for the repeal of Bill C-71 and that the Liberals should target real criminals and not law-abiding firearm owners.

The ban will apply to over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms.

