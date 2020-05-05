Zimmer to discuss COVID-19 funding, gun legislation at next Chamber Roundtable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, May 7, for local business owners.

The Chamber will be hosting a virtual roundtable which will feature local MP, Bob Zimmer, to discuss the Federal Funding Programs and the recently announced new Gun Legislation.

Participants of the Roundtable will also have the opportunity to ask Zimmer questions about COVID-19 relief and to hear his thoughts on the Government Relief Programs.

The virtual roundtable with MP Bob Zimmer on the Federal Funding Programs is taking place this Thursday, May 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.