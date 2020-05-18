zoom-fatigue?-how-to-tell-loved-ones-you-don’t-want-to-video-chat

It’s Friday night and your friends want to have a “Zoom party.”

You’re stuck at home and have no other plans, but between work and family, you’ve had a long week of video calls. A few weeks into coronavirus stay-at-home measures, you would have gladly said yes, except now the novelty of socializing on camera has worn off.

If this sounds familiar, you may be experiencing videoconferencing fatigue.

“You really do need that downtime to rejuvenate after being online all day for work, and having activities in the evening that allow you to disconnect are really crucial,” said Brea Giffin, director of wellness at Sprout, a workplace health organization.

“We’re not getting as much of that anymore.”

Why video calls can be exhausting

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and more Canadians are working, learning and socializing from home, screen use is way up. Between FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, Houseparty and Google Hangouts, video calls have never been easier or more prevalent.

