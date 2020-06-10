10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, one new death as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,878, as released on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 159 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,545 people who tested positive have since recovered.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 17, with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count now sits at 174.

Earlier in the day, the First Nations Health Authority shared the latest data on COVID-19 among First Nations people in B.C., with 87 First Nations individuals having tested positive for COVID-19 through to June 14.

Health Officials say a slow and cautious approach has allowed us to flatten the curve and will keep us safe in the months ahead.