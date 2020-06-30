News

100 Street Corridor Project Road Closures to start July 2

By Scott Brooks

News

Local Journalism Initiative

Solid waste contracts awarded

News

Residents hold meeting to voice concerns over Old Fort Landslide

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising drivers of a street closure along 100 Street.

Work on the first phase of the 100 Street Corridor project began this spring, and
beginning this Thursday, July 2, will lead to the closure of 100 Street at 96 Avenue.

City Staff say access to local businesses near 100 Street and 96 Avenue will be maintained throughout construction, and a detour route will be in place using 102 Street between 95 Avenue and 97 Avenue.

A detour map is being provided to residents as a way to travel around the construction area.

As always, drivers are being asked to obey all traffic control people and signage, and slow down near construction crews.

Further updates on the project can be found on the City of Fort St. John’s website.

