11 new COVID-19 cases reported across BC, active cases continues to drop

VICTORIA, B.C. – 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,756, as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 172 active cases in B.C., and 2,416 people who tested positive have since recovered.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 11, with five of those in ICU.

There were no new deaths reported, keeping the Province’s COVID-19 death count at 168.

According to Henry, updated modelling on COVID-19 in B.C. is expected to be released next Monday.

Henry says the next modelling will give a better look at the Province’s next steps and that indoor facilities, with poor ventilation, will continue to remain closed in most cases.