11 Regional Business Liaison positions approved by Northern Development

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Development announced on Thursday that it has approved funding for 11 positions through their Regional Business Liaison (RBL) program.

This program encourages local governments, Chambers of Commerce, Community Futures Development Corporations, community economic development entities, or regional destination marketing organizations to hire within the region.

Positions that have been approved by the RBL are:

Community Futures Nadina

Community Futures Peace Liard

Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

Community Futures Fraser Fort George

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

Fort Nelson Chamber of Commerce

Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce

Community Futures Sun Country

Community Futures North Cariboo

Haida Gwaii Community Futures

Community Futures Pacific Northwest

Cheryl Montgomery, Executive Director, Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce said “The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce values and looks forward to our partnership with NDIT in implementing the role of the Regional Business Liaison. This position will be a critical component towards guiding the regional economy through recovery after Covid-19. It is important to fully understand the position SME’s are in and be able to provide information, resources and opportunities to do better than just returning back to pre-Covid status, but to provide future expansion and growth.”

Each organization has 90 days to get the positions filled. Northern Development unds 100 percent of the eligible expenses up to $75,000. This is a one-time offering to provide additional community resources to help support small and medium-sized businesses during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For more information you can visit the Northern Development website.