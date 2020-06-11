News

11 Regional Business Liaison positions approved by Northern Development

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

11 Regional Business Liaison positions approved by Northern Development

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development announced on Thursday that it has approved funding for 11 positions...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Supporting Indigenous People in Trades

RICHMOND, B.C. - Industry Training Authority (ITA) is celebrating the achievements of all apprentices, partners, service providers,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Ministry Technical Staff on scene assessing land movement along Old Fort Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Localized movement on the Old Fort Road was detected last night, Thursday, and as...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Development announced on Thursday that it has approved funding for 11 positions through their Regional Business Liaison (RBL) program.

This program encourages local governments, Chambers of Commerce, Community Futures Development Corporations, community economic development entities, or regional destination marketing organizations to hire within the region.

Positions that have been approved by the RBL are:

  • Community Futures Nadina
  • Community Futures Peace Liard
  • Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin Coast
  • Community Futures Fraser Fort George
  • Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako
  • Fort Nelson Chamber of Commerce
  • Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce
  • Community Futures Sun Country
  • Community Futures North Cariboo
  • Haida Gwaii Community Futures
  • Community Futures Pacific Northwest
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Cheryl Montgomery, Executive Director, Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce said “The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce values and looks forward to our partnership with NDIT in implementing the role of the Regional Business Liaison. This position will be a critical component towards guiding the regional economy through recovery after Covid-19. It is important to fully understand the position SME’s are in and be able to provide information, resources and opportunities to do better than just returning back to pre-Covid status, but to provide future expansion and growth.”

Each organization has 90 days to get the positions filled. Northern Development unds 100 percent of the eligible expenses up to $75,000. This is a one-time offering to provide additional community resources to help support small and medium-sized businesses during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For more information you can visit the Northern Development website.

Previous articleSupporting Indigenous People in Trades

More Articles Like This

Supporting Indigenous People in Trades

News Laura Briggs - 0
RICHMOND, B.C. - Industry Training Authority (ITA) is celebrating the achievements of all apprentices, partners, service providers, and employees on National Indigenous...
Read more

Ministry Technical Staff on scene assessing land movement along Old Fort Road

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Localized movement on the Old Fort Road was detected last night, Thursday, and as a result of the movement,...
Read more

Canadian crude-by-rail exports drop by half in April as fuel demand plunged

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Canadian exports of crude oil by rail dropped by more than half in April compared to March as North American fuel demand plunged due to measures taken to...
Read more

Government of British Columbia extends Temporary Rental Supplement until August

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of B.C. is extending the temporary rental supplement (TRS) until the end of August 2020 to help...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv