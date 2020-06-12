News

12 building permits issued in Fort St John during May

By Scott Brooks
Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John issued 12 permits, with a construction value of $3.4 million, during the month of May.

Seven permits were issued for garage renovations, while other permits issued included for commercial, institutional, and residential projects.

The highest construction value was $887,000 for a renovation project at Northern Lights College.

So far this year, for 2020, a total of 40 permits have been issued by the City, compared to 37 a year ago.

While more permits have been issued this year, the construction value is down to $10.6 million when compared to $24.2 million in 2019.

To date, the total source of revenue from permits is significantly down to $87,376 when compared to $210,998 this time last year.

The full monthly building report can be found on the City’s website.

