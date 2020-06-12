12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in BC, residents reminded to celebrate safely this Canada Day

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,916, as released on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 152 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,590 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 18, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 174.

As we celebrate Canada Day on Wednesday, July 1, Henry reminds British Columbians to practice safe social interactions and staying home if you are ill, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Tomorrow, as we all celebrate Canada Day, we remind everyone to follow the rules for safe social interactions, limit your interactions and keep your bubbles small, maintain a safe distance from others and stay home if you are feeling ill.”