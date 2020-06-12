12 new COVID-19 related cases confirmed across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,680, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are still currently two active cases in Northern Health, with a total of 66 confirmed cases.

There are currently 185 active cases in B.C., and 2,328 people who tested positive have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 12, with four of those in ICU.

When it comes to COVID-19-related deaths, Henry reports there were no new deaths since last Friday, June 5. The total death count, across B.C., still remains at 167.

As a precaution, the Province decided to extend the State of Emergency until June 23 in order to allow the province to safely reopen the economy without increasing the risk of transmission.