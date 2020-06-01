Health

120 workers test positive for coronavirus in outbreak on farm near Simcoe, Ont.

By Global News
Province to strengthen Federal Commercial Rent Program during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia announced, on Monday, another step for the B.C. COVID-19 Action Plan. According...
British Columbians to share ideas on Provincial Budget for the first time, virtually

VICTORIA, B.C. - As British Columbia begins to rebuild from COVID-19, it is time to think about the future...
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2020 2:19 pm

The mayor of Norfolk County says 120 workers at a local farm have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kristal Chopp says in a statement that seven of the workers have been admitted to hospital.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said over the weekend that 85 migrant workers were affected and the Mexican government liaison had been notified.

The health unit says it is working with the farm, Scotlynn Group, and its clinical staff are developing a plan to evaluate and monitor symptomatic workers.

The company says in a statement that it has executed an isolation plan to stop the spread of the virus.

It also says with a large number of workers not available, it is looking for additional help with an asparagus harvest.

A chart from Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit showing the number of new cases per day (blue) and the number of cumulative cases (green) from March 13 to June 1, 2020.

A chart from Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit showing the number of new cases per day (blue) and the number of cumulative cases (green) from March 13 to June 1, 2020.

