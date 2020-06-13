HealthNewsRegional

13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, total cases up to 2,835 as of Tuesday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,835, as announced on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 174 active cases across the Province, and 2,491 people have since recovered from the virus.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 16, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count now sits at 170.

Also on Tuesday, Henry presented the Province’s latest COVID-19 epidemiological modelling.

A breakdown within the modelling shows that from January until June 21, the Northeast section of the Northern Health Region has seen a total of 15 cases.

As British Columbians begin to start thinking about summer vacation, Henry says it is important to keep in mind proper measures to prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases.

