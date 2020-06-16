16 new cases of COVID-19 across BC, Northern Health case count readjusted to 65 from 66

VICTORIA, B.C. – 16 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,709, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health has been readjusted from 66 to 65 due to a calculation error.

There are currently 187 active cases in B.C., and 2,354 people who tested positive have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 12, with three of those in ICU.

After a week of zero new deaths, one new death has been added to the total, bringing the Province’s COVID-19 death count to 168.

As establishments begin to reopen, Henry says the best way for us to avoid spreading the virus is to ensure everyone, employees and patrons, have the space to stay safe.